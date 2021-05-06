Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sapiens International updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $30.14 on Thursday. Sapiens International has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

SPNS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

