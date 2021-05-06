Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $166.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SRPT. Cowen decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.38.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $72.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.82. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $68.04 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 163.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 130.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 192,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 153.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

