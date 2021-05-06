Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.36

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.36 and traded as high as $17.12. Sasol shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 371,530 shares changing hands.
SSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.