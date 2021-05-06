Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.36

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.36 and traded as high as $17.12. Sasol shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 371,530 shares changing hands.

SSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sasol during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sasol during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

