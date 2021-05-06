SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $350.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SBAC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.23.

SBAC stock opened at $294.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,961.27 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.34. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 41.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,560,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

