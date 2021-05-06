Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SBRCY traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sberbank of Russia has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Sberbank of Russia had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 16.33%.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.

