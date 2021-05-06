Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SBRCY traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sberbank of Russia has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.

Get Sberbank of Russia alerts:

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Sberbank of Russia had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 16.33%.

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Sberbank of Russia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sberbank of Russia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.