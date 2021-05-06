Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLB. Argus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.24.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $30.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 23.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after acquiring an additional 531,978 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $5,575,000. Ossiam grew its position in Schlumberger by 14,047.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

