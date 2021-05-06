Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.13. Schrödinger has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $31,431,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 101,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $7,774,784.50. Insiders have sold 1,507,953 shares of company stock valued at $134,861,462 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 685.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

