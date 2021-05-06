Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 5.4% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,475,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,218,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,273,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,671,000 after buying an additional 49,563 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 859,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period.

FNDX traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,398. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $54.58.

