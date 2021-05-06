Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

SCHF stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $39.38.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

