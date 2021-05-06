Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

