Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,230 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,268,000 after purchasing an additional 654,020 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,191,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,016,000 after buying an additional 163,772 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,583,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,540. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

