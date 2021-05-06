Scotiabank Boosts Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target to $56.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Stella-Jones from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Stella-Jones from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

Stella-Jones stock opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

