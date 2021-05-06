Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $63.00. The company traded as high as $56.18 and last traded at $55.93, with a volume of 32372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.92.

SEE has been the subject of several other research reports. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,044 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,157,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1,289.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 649,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

