Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

SEE stock opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $57.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.