Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.14.

SEE traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.52. 50,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,491. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $57.08.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sealed Air by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,702,000 after buying an additional 2,071,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,680,000 after buying an additional 1,373,044 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $31,157,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Sealed Air by 1,289.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after buying an additional 649,202 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

