Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued an in-line rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.51. 49,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,491. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $57.08.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth about $980,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Sealed Air by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Sealed Air by 44.5% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

