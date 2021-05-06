Seaport Global Securities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Huntsman stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $1,486,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Huntsman by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. First American Bank purchased a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

