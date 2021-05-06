Seaport Global Securities Comments on Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

MWA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms acquired 9,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $129,875.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 34.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,473,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 376,281 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.