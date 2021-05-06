Seascape Capital Management Acquires 19,431 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 68.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 157.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Relx by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RELX shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.4693 dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.99%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

