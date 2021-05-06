Seascape Capital Management Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

