Seascape Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Celanese makes up about 1.5% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $5,313,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $207,356,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $167.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.36. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $168.52.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

