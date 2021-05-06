Seascape Capital Management Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management owned 0.09% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1,225.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000.

Shares of INTF stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58.

