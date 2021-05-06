Seascape Capital Management Sells 693 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,679. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $181.65 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $167.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

