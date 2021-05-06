Selecta Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SELB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

SELB traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,140. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $324.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,013 shares in the company, valued at $742,153.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.