Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,048,000 after buying an additional 151,066 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SRE opened at $135.48 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.52. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.30.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

