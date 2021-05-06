Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $157.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.30.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE opened at $135.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.18. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.52. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.