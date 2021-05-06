Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $157.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.30.
Shares of SRE opened at $135.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.18. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
