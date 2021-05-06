Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Raised to $70.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.