Senseonics (SENS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Senseonics to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Senseonics has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. On average, analysts expect Senseonics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,502,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SENS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.45.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

