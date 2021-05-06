Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 762,617 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 762,617 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.0% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $128.10 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.72 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.16 and a 200-day moving average of $126.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

