Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Shares Up 26%

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Shares of Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) shot up 26% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of Serica Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

About Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

