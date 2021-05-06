ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Receives “Hold” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $606.24.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $479.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $351.29 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,367,655 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

