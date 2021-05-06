Share Buyback Plan Authorized by NVR (NYSE:NVR)

NVR (NYSE:NVR) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,142.42 on Thursday. NVR has a 12-month low of $2,660.00 and a 12-month high of $5,173.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,800.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4,412.88.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $44.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVR will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

