Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CEO David P. Tusa Sells 218,614 Shares of Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10.

SMED stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $256.10 million and a PE ratio of 221.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMED. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

