Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCL. Cormark increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE:SCL traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.01. The company had a trading volume of 253,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,332. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$423.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Shawcor has a one year low of C$1.33 and a one year high of C$7.73.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$325.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$303.73 million. Research analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

