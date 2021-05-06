Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I Sells 102,599 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 102,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $10,120,365.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 30th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 90,123 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $8,895,140.10.
  • On Wednesday, April 28th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 114,614 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $11,237,902.70.
  • On Monday, April 26th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $19,029,002.32.
  • On Thursday, April 22nd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80.
  • On Tuesday, April 20th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60.
  • On Tuesday, March 16th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $95.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $1,823,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $1,206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,457,000 after buying an additional 751,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,384,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

