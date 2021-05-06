Short Interest in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Decreases By 15.7%

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 895.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 210,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 188,984 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Alliant Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 45,763 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

