Short Interest in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Drops By 15.3%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 2,120.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

