Short Interest in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Declines By 16.3%

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $536,902.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC stock opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

