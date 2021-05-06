Short Interest in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Decreases By 15.2%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,300 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 660,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 332,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on EYPT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.40. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $15.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.62.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

