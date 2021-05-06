Short Interest in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Rises By 20.4%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,400 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 584,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
FRG opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,457,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257,644 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Franchise Group by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 175,944 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 258,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,827,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on FRG shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.
About Franchise Group
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
