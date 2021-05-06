Short Interest in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Rises By 20.4%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,400 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 584,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

FRG opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,457,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257,644 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Franchise Group by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 175,944 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 258,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,827,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRG shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

