Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Expands By 23.0%

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,700 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 262,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 669,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCG opened at $67.15 on Thursday. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.

