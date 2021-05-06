Short Interest in Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Drops By 14.5%

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 187,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

Get Provectus Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes. It develops PV-10, an investigational autolytic cancer immunotherapy for adult solid tumor cancers, such as melanoma and gastrointestinal tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma; colorectal cancer metastatic to the liver; neuroendocrine tumors metastatic to the liver; uveal melanoma metastatic to the liver; and pediatric solid tumor cancers, such as neuroblastoma, Ewing sarcoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, and osteosarcoma.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.