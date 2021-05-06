Short Interest in Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Expands By 23.2%

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:QUILF opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Quilter has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Quilter in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

