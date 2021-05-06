Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.82 ($58.62).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €49.09 ($57.75) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a fifty-two week high of €49.99 ($58.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.