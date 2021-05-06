Sify Technologies (SIFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

Several analysts recently commented on SIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

