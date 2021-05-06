SIG (LON:SHI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.57

SIG plc (LON:SHI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.57 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 49.78 ($0.65). SIG shares last traded at GBX 47.20 ($0.62), with a volume of 5,387,015 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of SIG in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of SIG in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 33 ($0.43).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.68. The company has a market capitalization of £618.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In related news, insider Steve Francis sold 49,257 shares of SIG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £19,702.80 ($25,741.83).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

