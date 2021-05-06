Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29 million-$30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.19 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Silicom alerts:

NASDAQ:SILC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.65. 401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,023. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25. Silicom has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $287.34 million, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.