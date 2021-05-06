Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Shares Up 4.5%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF)’s stock price shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.58. 69,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 84,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Silver Tiger Metals from $1.30 to $1.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Oceanus Resources Corporation and changed its name to Silver Tiger Metals Inc in May 2020.

