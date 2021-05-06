Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,600 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 655,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $186,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $358,721.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total transaction of $699,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,029.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,193,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

SSD stock opened at $115.53 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $117.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

SSD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

