Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Issues Earnings Results

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $32.96. 908,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,913. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

In other news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $380,516.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $912,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 987,349 shares of company stock worth $32,300,982. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

